Implementation of farmers’ package govt’s top priority: PM

Meets delegation of German Press Federation

The Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, on Saturday stated that government is taking measures to convert agriculture tube-wells on solar energy and implement farmers’ package.

He said this while chairing a review meeting regarding solarization of tube-wells and the implementation of the farmers’ package in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said the conversion of tube-wells on solar energy would reduce the per acre cost for farmers and make them less reliant on diesel and imported fuel.

The Prime Minister said the implementation of farmers’ package is the top priority of the government. He said the government was taking steps for the progress of agriculture and prosperity of farmers.

Shehbaz Sharif said the farmers’ package include facilities for extending loans to small farmers, timely provision of seeds, encouragement for introduction of modern machinery in agriculture and conversion of tube-wells to solar energy.

He directed that all organizations of farmers from across the country should be in cluded in the consultation process regarding the farmers’ package. He added that consultation and cooperation of provinces should also be ensured for the implementation of the package.

The Prime Minister directed to form a committee of experts for devising a strategy for increasing the production of edible oil. The Power Division informed the meeting that the plan to convert diesel and electricity-run tube-wells to solar-powered tube-wells was in final stages and with that measure, the country would save 3.61 billion dollars every year by reducing the use of diesel and imported fuel.

The Prime Minister was also informed that the government’s measures to facilitate small farmers in getting loans resulted in provision of loans amounting to 816.5 billion rupees.

Meanwhile, talking to a three-member delegation of the German Press Federation, led by its President Christian Zarm, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the government attached high importance to the freedom of the press and media for transparency and accountability.

The prime minister stressed upon enhancement of bilateral ties in the field of journalism between Pakistan and Germany.