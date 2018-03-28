Implementation of court orders to arrest Rizvi underway

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Police in the federal capital claimed to have started executing court orders pertaining to the arrest of Khadim Hussain Rizvi and others involved in last year’s Faizabad sit-in.

The arrest warrants for Rizvi and others were issued by an anti-terrorism court and the Islamabad High Court over their continued failure to appear before the courts in hearings for the sit-in.

A total of 27 criminal cases were registered against Tehreek-e-Labbaik-Ya Rasool Allah cleric and other sit-in participants by the capital police for challenging the writ of government.