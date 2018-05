Faisalabad

Ghulam Muhammad Abad police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a fake municipal inspector for extorting money from rickshaw drivers.

A police spokesman said a rickshaw driver in an application to Ghulam Muhammad Abad police said Kashif Raza along with his two associates was charging tax fee from rickshaw drivers near Dera Sain Chowk. On information, a police team reached the spot and checked his identity which was proved fake.—APP