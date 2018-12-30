Imperatives of economic diplomacy

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs undertook the much required initiative of hosting an envoys’ conference on Economic Diplomacy aimed at discussing one of the most relevant issue of the day. The conference, participated by ambassadors and heads of missions from select capitals, representatives of public and private sectors and government institutions, deliberated ways and means to enhance foreign direct investment (FDI) and trade, particularly, exports.

It is hoped that the conference must have put forth a coherent plan of action to realize the cherished objective of greater use of diplomacy to advance economic interests of the country. The idea is not new and such moots were also held in the past with commitment by participants and leaders to aggressively undertake economic diplomacy but nothing of the sort happened because of multiple factors and constraints. Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his extempore and thought-provoking address, came out with ideas that could help change the situation provided the goals and objectives are pursued with similar zeal and all governmental machinery and state institutions work coherently to remove obstacles in the way of implementation. The Prime Minister’s instructions to envoys to work hard to improve Pakistan’s image abroad and his resolve to focus on self-reliance, wealth creation and profitability can surely make a difference. However, we must keep in mind that economic diplomacy has three main ingredients as far as Pakistan is concerned – exploring markets for Pakistani products, bringing genuine investors to the country and persuading Overseas Pakistanis to invest back home in different sectors of the economy. But the envoys or our missions abroad are not expected to achieve these goals in a void and it is for the Government and the State institutions to create conducive atmosphere for the purpose. To give an example, as the Prime Minister was addressing the economic diplomacy moot, television channels were running statement of industry representatives that they would lock down their units in Karachi from Monday if gas supply was not restored to them. Similarly, the State Bank has been jacking up interest rate for the last several quarters and one fails to understand how we can expect investment when the rate has reached double digit. We have also been pointing out repeatedly that judicial and NAB interventions in almost everything under the sun have shattered investment of present and prospective investors. Security and law and order are other issues that need to be addressed satisfactorily by the Government and security agencies besides ensuring the ease of doing business, bringing down multiple taxes and simplifying procedures and requirements for setting up of new ventures. We expect Overseas Pakistanis to invest in different sectors but what we have done to ensure their own safety and safety of their families and businesses in the backdrop of increasing incidents of looting of returning Pakistanis at airports, grabbing of their lands and assets by influential people and depriving them of their life long savings by fraudulent elements. It is also responsibility of the relevant departments and organizations to prepare feasibility study of small, medium and big ventures so that Overseas Pakistanis and others have a ready choice to make. The Prime Minister also talked about changing the mindset to make Pakistan self-reliant and prosperous. Neutral observers point out that we could not do that mainly because of two reasons – political instability and security scenario. Governments came and went but they could not pursue their manifestoes and plans as per their original declarations because of interventions of different sorts. Majority of them could not complete their mandated terms and those who did were forced to divert their energies for fire-fighting because of leg-pulling. Governments of the past initiated some good policies and programmes but in most of the cases they were discarded by the next Government and the trend has not changed even now. PTI Government too has an ambitious agenda of bringing about an all-inclusive change but its implementation is deeply linked to the political stability, improvement in law and order and weeding out of corruption. Action against elite notwithstanding, there is no indication as yet that corruption in different departments and institutions is coming down and instead it has increased. Some actions of the Government are adding to the political tension and it is a million dollar question how it intends to carry out the agenda when it cannot legislate without cooperation of the Opposition. Revolutionary approach is bound to create unrest and there is, therefore, need to move ahead slowly and steadily to realize the agenda that the masses mandated PTI in the last general election. The Government must focus its energies on industry and agriculture so that we have a surplus to export and then we can expect diplomats to explore markets for our products.

