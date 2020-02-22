Imperative to encourage youth, says Governor

Staff Reporter

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that around 60 per cent of the total population of Pakistan is youth being an asset and future of the country. It was imperative to encourage the students, while, Kamyab Naujawan Program of Prime Minister would help them in their growth.

He expressed these views while addressing the National Project Competition at Dawood University of Engineering and Technology (DUET) on Saturday. Vice-Chancellor DUET Prof. Faizullah Abbasi, Dawood Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer Sabrina Dawood, faculty members, alumni and a large number of students attended the event.

Around 120 projects prepared by 35 universities and educational institutions participated in the national competition. The governor said that a large number of pass-outs professionals were eager to go abroad and tried their luck as they had misconception about non-availability of opportunities in Pakistan. Imran Ismail said that impression about lack of opportunities in Pakistan was not true, especially since Prime Minister Imran Khan had assumed the government.