Impasse between Sattar, MQM Rabita members intensified

Masroor Afzal Pasha

Karachi

The impasse between Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convenor Dr Farooq Sattar and members of the Rabita Committee on Thursday further intensified when the officials of Election Commission of Pakistan only accept tickets duly signed by the MQM-P convener (Dr Farooq Sattar).

Sources quoting the Election Commission of Pakistan’s objection to the fact that If Dr Farooq Sattar disagreed then all the nominees will not be able to contest for Senate Election in March.

The Election Commission seeking party tickets from the candidates for senate election at the time of scrutiny, the sources revealed, adding that “In case Farooq Sattar write a letter to ECP then the candidates contesting for Senate election that has nominated by the MQM-P’s Rabita Committee will be considered as independent candidates.”

Dr Farooq Sattar is the head of MQM-P under party’s constitution submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan who could give his (Farooq Sattar) final nod to any decision or candidature.

Earlier, all the members of MQM-P’s Rabita Committee as last-ditch effort visit the resident of Farooq Sattar to salvage the situation arise over disliked candidates.

Several rounds of official and unofficial negotiations between both abstract entities harvest no unification on one-page over issues arise on the inclusion of Kamran Tessori as MQM-P’s candidate for Senate elections as party leaders opted for expressing their differences openly through media today.

Both the groups of the MQM-P have also submitted nomination papers of their candidates while maintaining that a number of nominated candidates will be withdrawn after reaching a breakthrough on the issue.

Farooq Sattar finalizes with the nomination of Kamran Tessori, Mangla Sharma, Qamar Mansoor, Sanjay Parwani, Ahmed Chinoy, Farhan Chishti, Hassan Feroz, and Shahid Pasha have submitted their nominations for Sattar’s group.

The Rabita Committee filed nominations of Nasreen Jalil, Ameenul Haque, Farogh Naseem, Amir Chisti, Kishwar Zehra, Matee-ur-Rehman, and Abdul Qadir Khanzada are candidates of the Rabita Committee.