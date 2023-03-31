Imparting better education to students urged

Bashir Ahamd Rehmani Hafizabad

Chief Executive Officer Education Hafizabad Wazir Ahamd Agha said that progress and prosperity of our country is in the hands of youth and it is hard need to impart better education and training to students according to requirements of present era because students would make the future of the country radiant. He was addressing prize distribution ceremony at government high school Madina Colony Hafizabad. Principal Syed Muhammad Zaheer Shah, parents, teachers and students attended the function. CEO Wazir Ahmad Agha siad that our students were highly talented and capable to compete in all field of life in the world and it was need to polish their hidden talent to focus on quality education and character building so that our country could stand in the ranks of developed countries in the world in near future. CEO and Principal gave away prizes among students and teachers to showing good performance. Meanwhile Under Ramazan Package of the government, two lakh and seventy thousand flour bags of 10 kg have been distributed free of cost in the district Hafizabad so far. This was stated by the Deputy Commissioner Umer Farooq Warriacg while talking our correspondent during visit of flour distribution points.

DC Said that free flour was being given away to deserving people at 15 points and 350 counters transparently and respectable manners in the district. He said that special arrangements were also made to monitor supply of flour at all points in the district.