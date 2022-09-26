Impacts Of Pandemic On Mental Health

Let’s discuss how strange, depressed and stressful this pandemic has been for people because we probably don’t talk about it enough previously. We know that none of it is normal for social distancing, the economy, and the global death toll. Covid-19 is one of the biggest disasters of this year that affect many of us mentally and physically. Countless people have died, and still, it affected many lives globally. There is no doubt that the virus has made a negative impact on many lives, businesses, technology, and mental health.

Mental health issues develop when people cannot deal well with the stresses in their lives. A covid-19 is a stressor for many people as they still struggle with mental health.

In this blog by Pakistan Observer, we will talk about how pandemics impact mental health. We are known for health, lifestyle, and the latest technology news in Pakistan.

Growing Signs of Anxiety

When children, away from their school, friends, and teachers, stay home, they can have many questions about the outbreak. They feel anxious and look to their parents to get the answer. Not all children and parents respond to anxiety in the same way. Some parents can’t take the anxiety seriously, and some shout at their actions. Kids nowadays face anxiety, distress, social isolation, and an abusive environment that face long‐term effects on their mental health.

Elders With Disabilities

The elderly and disabled in nursing homes can face severe mental health issues. They have disconnected from their family, and the only way of communication is by cellphone. COVID‐19 can also increase stress, anxiety, and depression among older people with mental health issues.

A Health Worker At Risk

Doctors, nurses, and emergency treatment workers may be more sensitive to developing mental health symptoms as a front‐line force in fighting the COVID‐19 outbreak. If they feel stressed, health workers should take short breaks between their working hours and deal with the situation calmly and relaxedly.

Stigmatization

Health workers trying to save lives and protect society may also experience social distancing and face changes in the behavior of family members. The current situation of mental health requires a break from stress, and it is better to understand that there are a lot of people who feel the same as you.

How Can You Maintain Mental Health?

This is probably the most asked question on social media because people nowadays are conscious of their mental health. They can’t do well in their work. So, it is essential to be mindful of your mental health.

Sleep well at least 7 to 8 hours a day.

Participate in some physical activity.

Always choose a healthy diet and avoid junk food.

Make a proper schedule and limit screen time. Don’t involve yourself in electronic devices. It always weakens your sight and impacts your mental health.

Avoid drugs or tobacco stuff.

Give a break to yourself.

Keep connected with your family and friend.

Conclusion

The study found that the most common reason for stress and anxiety among people is the pandemic. If you are dealing with some difficulty in your life, discuss it with the doctor because it’s essential to break the feeling of stress and anxiety. The advice is if you see one crying, annoying, depressed, or unexpected change in behavior might need a talk because, after the pandemic, people face psychological issues.

You can check Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore news headlines from the website of Pakistan Observer. You can learn more about health, inflation rate, dollar rate, and a lot more, including technology news in Pakistan.