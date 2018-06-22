Impact of social media

Everyone is connected to one another through vast social networking and web applications. Marshall McLuhan, a philosopher stated that the communication theory has rightly new electronic independence which has re-created to the world as an image of a global village.

This electronic independence is inherently dependent upon the vast network generated by internet that has illuminated millions of people by spreading knowledge internationally which was in the past restricted by various barriers such as long distance, nationality issues, travelling, lack of facilities and so on and so forth.

Social networking has allowed free and effortless sharing of thoughts, belief, opinion and facts. Many online social networks have been created like websites, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook etc which are immense source of ruining people including this world.

DR SUMBAL NOSHEEN,

MUHAMMAD IMRAN

Lahore

