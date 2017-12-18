Impact of dramas

Good content is one thing one can surely find in most of Pakistani dramas. Pakistani dramas, with the exception of a few, have always brought forth thought provoking stories. But recently the drama industry has taken a turn towards producing dramas enlightening the societal issues we are being faced with today. While its great to see dramas shedding lights on crucial issues like children abuse, rape victims, honour killing, etc, it’s quite saddening to see that it hasn’t brought much change in the country. Corruption is still at its peak, and child abuse, gang rapes etc are still being carried out.

Dramas are a good source of highlighting issues of a society and also providing the masses with the information required to battle those, but justice for the poor is still hard to believe. The victory of the right is just a wish for most. Instead of learning to stand against the wrong through dramas, we use dramas to establish social and fashion trends. To fight against the injustice being done in the country, we all must rise together and play our part in providing the people with easier access to justice.

SAKINA PERACHA

Via email

