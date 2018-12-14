IMO declares Aqeel Karim Dhedhi as Memon community leader

Staff Reporter

Abdul Rahim Janoo, President IMO chaired a meeting of International Memon Organization (IMO) in which Asif Abdul Majeed, Vice President IMO Pakistan Chapter, Rafique Suleman, Patron, Yaha Polani , Haji Masood Parekh, Abdul Rauf Chappal, Anis Majid, Jawed Tarmuhammad, Jawed Iqbal, Ahmed Munaf Lodhikawala, Farhan Pardesi, Akhter Younus Arfa, Abdul Rauf Abdul Aziz, Abdul Majid Abdani, Salim Lakhani and Usman Batliwala were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting a resolution has been passed that Aqeel Karim Dhedhi should be declared as Leader of Memon Community which was unanimously approved by all the members presented in the meeting. It was also decided that this resolution further will be presented to H.E. Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan in future. Akhtar Yunus Arfa, Member Committee Pakistan Chapter is also hosting a dinner in honor of Aqeel Karim Dhedhi on 15th January, 2019.

Abdul Rahim Janoo, President IMO informed that Aqeel Karim Dhedhi is a person who has command on all economic related subject and also gives his valuable suggestion on economics to Government of Pakistan for the betterment of our beloved country. Further, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi as Chief Patron IMO also taken initiatives to form IMO Marriage Bureau for unmarried girls & boys as well as IMO Employment Bureau for providing employment opportunities to unemployed educated persons and many other social welfare initiatives for the betterment of needy people. Abdul Rahim Janoo requested the government of Pakistan to act upon the guidance from Aqeel Karim Dhedhi in almost every sector and take advantage of his experience to make Pakistan a corruption free state.

Furthermore, Memon Community who is very much involved in uplifting the economy of Pakistan should be given state protocol just like other communities such as Agha Khan and Bohra Community.

