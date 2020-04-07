Immediate rescue required to save textile industry: APTMA

STAFF REPORTER

KARACHI Zahid Mazhar, appreciated all the positive steps the provincial and federal governments have under taken to control wide spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic and to combat its adverse impact. In a statement issued to the press Zahid Mazhar, Chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association, SindhBalochistan Region said that APTMA fully support the efforts and measures taken by both the Federal and Provincial Governments and assured all cooperation to fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic. He said that due to drastic slowdown of domestic as well as international markets and delay in receipt of payment from them in addition to cancellation of export orders even from big organizations and large scale buying houses, export oriented textile industry is facing worst ever liquidity crisis. He said the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic is having extremely negative impact on Pakistan’s economy. Zahid Mazhar said that though the Government has taken some positive steps like deferring loan repayments and speeding up of refunds but it will fall far short of keeping the industry afloat. He further said that drastic situation needs drastic measures to be taken to save our export oriented textile industry from the negative economic impact of Novel Coronavirus (COVID19) as it is showing adverse impact on exports. The government has to save lives together with livelihood. He demanded the government to provide immediate relief in the best interest of industry, economy and the people as the impact of slowing of economy and lockdown can only be shielded by the industry for a month or two beyond which there will be no capacity to retain workers leading to massive unemployment.