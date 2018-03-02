Immediate release of detainees urged

Islamabad

Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik,in Indian occupied Kashmir, has urged the international human rights organizations to play their role in securing immediate release of Kashmiri political prisoners, facing endless agonies in different jails in and outside of Kashmir Valley.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the resistance leaders in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said Kashmiri political prisoners are even deprived of the basic facilities guaranteed under the Geneva Conventions including fair trial. The leaders termed the decision of the authorities to shift prisoners from Central Jail Srinagar to various jails outside the Valley as highly autocratic and condemnable.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, in a statement demanded impartial investigation into the custodial killing of a detained youth, Mushtaq Ahmed Chopan by International Criminal Tribunal.—APP