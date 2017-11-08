Immediate measures stressed to control pollution

Staff Reporter

An awareness seminar and walk was organised by Allama Iqbal Medical College (AIMC) and Jinnah Hospital to sensitise people regarding the adverse effects of smog on human health.

Principal Prof Dr Rashid Zia, Medical Superintendent Dr Sohail Saqlain, faculty members, doctors, nurses and attendants of the patients participated in the walk and seminar.

On this occasion, Dr Sohail Saqlain and other doctors distributed face masks and awareness literature among the participants.

While, addressing the seminar, the speakers said that burning of paddy puddles, smoke producing old vehicles, hours long traffic jam on roads, use of sub-standard fuel by industrial units, rapid and ill planned urbanisation and drought-like conditions were the basic cause of smog.