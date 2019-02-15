Immediate help is needed

The tragic and deadly fire accident at a hotel in New Delhi is very sad and the fire tragedy has claimed the lives of more than 17 people besides leaving many injured. I really felt sad on seeing news breaking on TV. And I said to/wondered myself “what kinds of safety measures we have been following all these days and years.”

The fact has been that the safety measures have almost been put on the back burner for long. It is time to let serious efforts go into the serious safety measures. In the same context, the fire-fighters should be trained well on a par with impending tragedies and the equipment meant for facing the tragedies should always be kept on standby because the immediate help is crucial in the times of crises. For instance, my native areas like Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu have been facing so many disasters and tragedies and the people from the areas like Tirunelveli as one good example have reacted to such tragedies, lending a helping hand on many occasions.

In fact the world of the glitterati is totally different and the authority figures from the cosmopolitan cities for instance New York, Mumbai, New Delhi and from elsewhere in the world should understand the ground rules and the reality. They should gear up with full mechanism to save the lives from the clutches of tragedies like this.

P SENTHIL S DURAI

Maharashtra, India

