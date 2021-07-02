Immediate availability of Covid vaccine for Pakistanis visiting abroad demanded

Our Correspondent Buner

Vice President of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Buner and former candidate of PK-21, Engineer Nasir Ali has said that Overseas Pakistani are the backbone of the country’s economy and integral part of our social fabric.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that as per State Bank of Pakistan, in 2017, overseas Pakistanis sent remittances amounting to Rs2137 billion (US$13 billion) and this amount has increased since them.

Nasir Ali said that Overseas Pakistanis are the sole bread earner of hundreds of thousands of families in Pakistan. Now they face issues like visa issuance, ticketing, flight problems etc.

Almost all the governments require vaccination certificates from people entering their countries.

The JI leader said that two of the major acceptable vaccines are Pfizer and Astrazenica. Currently, both of the vaccines have run out of stock and thousands are waiting for their shots to leave the country.

We demand immediate solution of these problems from the government otherwise we will come out in their support, on all forums, he added.