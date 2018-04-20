IMF’s Lagarde urges India to focus on women

Washington

IMF chief Christine Lagarde on Thursday called on India’s leader to focus more on women in the wake of the “revolting” rape and murder of two young girls.

While she praised the nation’s economic performance, “what has happened is just revolting,” Lagarde said when asked about the incidents in the past week involving a seven- and an eight-year-old girl. “I would hope that the Indian authorities, starting with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, pay more attention, because it is needed for the women of India,” a visibly angry Lagarde said.“It’s not just a question of talking about them.”—AFP