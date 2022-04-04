IMF to ‘continue its support to Pakistan’

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday said that there was “no concept of suspensions” within its programmes and that it will continue to support Pakistan and engage further “once a new government is formed” in the country.

The statement from the Washington-based crisis lender comes amid political chaos in the country, especially in the aftermath of President Dr Arif Alvi's dissolution of the National Assembly following the dismissal of the no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan the same day.

According to the IMF-Pakistan spokesperson, the Fund will engage in policies to “promote macroeconomic stability and enquire about intentions vis-a-vis programme engagement” with the new government. Following the Fund’s announcement, the Ministry of Finance also issued a press release stating that the Finance Divison and the IMF were engaged in data sharing and reform discussions as part of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

“There is no truth to speculation about [the] suspension of [the IMF] programme.