LAHORE – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence today (Saturday) to seek assurance of support for the key objectives and policies under a new IMF-supported program.

Former federal minister in Imran Khan led cabinet, Hammad Azhar, has confirmed the latest development, saying the IMF and economic team of PTI will be part of the meeting physically and virtually.

پاکستان تحریک انصاف سے چند روز پہلے آئی ایم ایف کی ٹیم نے رابطہ کیا۔ آئی ایم ایف کے ساتھ ۹ ماہ کا سٹینڈ بائی معاہدہ کا مسودہ اگلے ہفتے آئی ایم کے بوڑد کے سامنے واشنگنٹن میں منظوری کے لئے پیش کیا جائے گا۔ اس سلسلے میں تحریک انصاف سے معاہدے کی حمایت کے لئے درخواست کی گئی ہے۔

He took to Twitter to reveal that PTI’s economic team has been approached by the IMF to solicit party’s support for the USD 3b Stand-By Agreement and its broad objectives.

“An IMF team will call on Party Chairman Imran Khan at Zaman Park this afternoon,” he tweeted.

“Both PTI’s economic team and the IMF team will join, in person and virtually, to take part in the discussions”, the tweet further reads.

IMF is seeking the support of major political parties, including the PTI and the PPP, for a recently announced $3 billion bailout programme. Global lending agency has agreed the package at a staff level meeting and the same would be placed before the IMF Executive Board scheduled to meet on July 12.

Much needed $3 billion stand-by arrangement (SBA) from the global lending agency has averted a potential default and now all eyes are on the IMF Executive Board meeting.

The IMF’s resident representative Esther Perez Ruiz has said that the meetings with political parties were aimed at seeking assurances of their support to the programme ahead of the approaching general elections.

She said that the IMF team will also meet coalition partners – PPP and the PML-N.