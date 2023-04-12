IMF says public debt is growing faster than pre-COVID projections

The world’s two largest economies, the United States and China, are mostly responsible for the public debt, which is greater and increasing more quickly than anticipated, according to the top fiscal expert at the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday.

After COVID-related increases, it is anticipated that 60% of countries would see their public debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratios drop until 2028, while a sizable number of developed nations, including Brazil, China, and the United States, are experiencing substantial growth in their debt-to-GDP ratios.

In contrast, the growth in the debt ratio in low-income developing nations was relatively mild during the epidemic, and in the future years, it is anticipated to return to the levels predicted prior to the pandemic. According to the IMF’s Fiscal Monitor report, progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals has been slowed down by tighter budgetary restrictions and increased food insecurity.

According to Gaspar, all nations should closely synchronise their fiscal and monetary policies going forward to fight inflation and create reserves that may be used in times of crisis. He added that nations without enough reserves experienced longer and deeper recessions in times of crisis.

Reduced debt vulnerabilities should be a “overriding priority,” particularly in low-income developing nations where 39 countries were already in or on the verge of debt distress, according to the IMF research, which cautioned that risks were considerable.

It said that recent banking issues in the US and Switzerland had increased the likelihood of a widening financial crisis, which would put more strain on public sector balance sheets if governments were asked for assistance.

Regulators should think about enhancing their crisis management plans and procedures for dealing with distressed institutions to prevent new and worsening issues.

“Among the worst possible crises, are crises where you have a financial crisis simultaneously with a sovereign debt crisis, and that is something labeled as the doom loop,” Gaspar said. “Doom loops must be avoided.”