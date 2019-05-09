Lahore

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the way the terms of the IMF are being accepted, there was a possibility that it may ask for the office of the Prime Minter. Talking to the media after attending the Senate session on Thursday, he said that practically an IMF government had been set up. Now, everything would be done by the IMF while we would be watching helplessly.

The JI chief said that in the past, the IMF forced our government to accept its demands., However, he said, the present government had inducted IMF people in high positions.—INP