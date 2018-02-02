IMF lauds PRA’s efforts, result-oriented policies

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

IMF Resident representative Tokhir Mirzoe along with Senior Economist Teresa Daban Sanchez paid a visit to PRA Headquarters and met Chairperson Dr. Raheal Ahmed Siddiqui.

The IMF delegation was briefed about the working mechanism of the agency, its structure and its achievements.

The chairperson also briefed them on induction of smart tax collection systems in its structure to halt tax evasion and increase tax revenue along with the introduction of various tax clinics and workshops for taxpayer’s assistance.

Members of the delegate showed keen interest in the state-of-the-art working structure & outstanding performance of handful of officers. The visiting members applauded the agencies effort in drawing result-oriented policies and thanked the Chairman for the souvenir shields and hospitality.

At this occasion Member operation Javed Ahmed along with additional commissioner Mr. Amaan Anwar kadwae also assisted the chairperson.