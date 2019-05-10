Staff Reporter

Islamabad

International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday has expressed reservation over the draft agreement of loan program with Pakistan.

According to details, the IMF delegation arrived at the office of finance ministry and informed about the concerns raised by the headquarters. The Pakistani side has assured the team to address its reservations. However, sources told that the deal may face delay if the incumbent government fails to satisfy the IMF.

Pakistan will take $7 billion to $8 billion loan from IMF for which, an agreement is expected to be signed today.