IMF, Economic Instability

Muhammad Nadeem Bhatti

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) is working to foster global monetary cooperation, secure financial stability, facilitate international trade, promote high employment and sustainable economic growth, and reduce poverty around the world. It now plays a central role in the management of balance of payments difficulties and international financial crises. Countries contribute funds to a pool through a quota system from which countries experiencing balance of payments problems can borrow money.

As of 2016, the fund had SDR477 billion (about $668 billion) Through the fund, and other activities such as the gathering of statistics and analysis, surveillance of its members’ economies and the demand for particular policies, the IMF works to improve the economies of its member countries. The organization’s objectives stated in the Articles of Agreement are: to promote international monetary co-operation, international trade, high employment, exchange-rate stability, sustainable economic growth, and making resources available to member countries in financial difficulty.

IMF conditionality is a set of policies or conditions that the IMF requires in exchange for financial resources. Some of the conditions for structural adjustment can include Cutting expenditures, also known as austerity. Focusing economic output on direct export and resource extraction, Devaluation of currencies, Trade liberalization, or lifting import and export restrictions, Increasing the stability of investment (by supplementing foreign direct investment with the opening of domestic stock markets), Balancing budgets and not overspending, Removing price controls and state subsidies, Privatization, or divestiture of all or part of state-owned enterprises, Enhancing the rights of foreign investors vis-a-vis national laws, Improving governance and fighting corruption. These conditions are known as the Washington Consensus.

As of 1988, Pakistan has entered into 12 different programmes with the IMF, which by contrast, is greater than all countries in the region combined. India till now has signed only 1 facility with the Fund, while countries such as Nepal and Bangladesh have signed a mere 2. Pakistan, for this very reason, was classified as a ‘prolonged user’ by the IMF in 2002, ranking third in the world, higher than every low-income African nation, but surpassed only by two countries; the Philippines and Panama. One reason for this most certainly has been our constant and very costly effort to keep at par with India, economically and militarily, as well as our long-standing war on terror, all of this done too in the face of exceptionally low levels of savings in the country. As a result of such expenditures, our external accounts have typically remained under pressure, which along with soaring costs of commercial borrowing from international markets, made the IMF was an easy solution to our problems.

As a result of being continuously under several IMF programmes across the last two decades, Pakistan’s economy has faced many blows. No loan comes without a price, and in IMF’s case, this meant we were obligated to implement a series of poorly designed structural programmes, which left the economy in terrible shape. Under the Fund, we saw dramatic reductions in subsidies, overall public spending on critical areas such as health and education, as well as a wage freeze and a ban on employment in the public sector for the sake of austerity and fiscal consolidation.

In a country such as ours, where the government is the largest employer, this undoubtedly had serious adverse effects. As a result of such policies we saw a fall in investment and growth rates, while unemployment, poverty and inequality rose. The corruption level travel into the ages and we are only possessed to Say NO Corruption. But there is a will which need to maintain as a patriotic Pakistan. So the question arises, did Pakistan end up in the clutches of an egocentric lender? If so, then why do we continue to borrow, if it does us so much harm? While it would be convenient to make the IMF the culprit for all our troubles, that isn’t entirely the case. Turning to the IMF on many occasions has certainly been the right decision given the state of affairs at the time. The IMF is considered as a lender of last resort, meaning when a country is on the verge of a sovereign default and is unable to obtain a loan elsewhere, it turns to the IMF.

Therefore, faced often with depleting foreign exchange reserves and balance of payment problems, our unending relationship with the IMF is henceforth not surprising. Once part of a program however, many at times the reason for our failure has been the result of our own government’s lack of political will to implement policies, such as those needed to mobilize funds through domestic resources (for example through taxation) as well as other factors such as widespread corruption, economic mismanagement or numerous exogenous shocks, namely terrorism, unforeseen natural disasters, hike in oil prices, etc.

Regarding the current scenario the instability and economic or political crisis, if election happened in Pakistan, the winning party should strongly maintain policies about how to get rid of embossing instructions which are the second part of our loans which we have to have. In other way if we are unable to receive the loans and facilities for our tenor then we cannot perform and maintain the good concentration upon suffering departments. It is a practice since last two decades that winning party could not maintain good kind of foreign policy to generate the economic momentum and growth of Pakistan. We should promote the message to depend maximum on our own resources and especially to even reduce the population and invest on the young minded people which can be the Radiant part of good tomorrow of Pakistan which can help the existing future to make it a bright future. So depending upon our fine resources like agriculture and to maintain industry we should keep it on the priority to make these things for the thickly populated population of Pakistan.

—The writer is Chairman, Pakistan Columnist Council and can be reached at figure [email protected]