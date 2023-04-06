IMF deal will unlock after UAE funding assurance: Pasha

Receives Saudi Arabia ‘assurances’ of $2b deposits

As International Monetary Fund is looking to assess friendly countries commitment to financing Pakistan before the multilateral lender disburses fresh funds to the South Asian nation, Minister of State for Finance and Revenues Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha said that the IMF deal will unlock after funding assurance from UAE as demanded by the global lender.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, the state minister announced that IMF has confirmed that it has received confirmation from Saudi Arabia on $2 billion in additional deposits to Pakistan.

“The International Monetary Fund has conveyed to Pakistan that it has received confirmation from Saudi Arabia on $2 billion in additional deposits,” she said, adding talks with UAE was underway for $1 billion financing. She went on to say that Islamabad was holding talks with Saudi Arabia, UAE, China and Qatar for additional funds.