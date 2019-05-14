Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The opposition on Monday, calling the agreement with IMF a “complete sell-out of [the country’s] sovereignty,” rejected a deal that the government struck with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout package for about $6 billion over the next three years to meet foreign debt obligations.

Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-N Marriyum Aurangzeb said: “The deal of IMF with the IMF has been successful and now an inflation bomb will be dropped on the people of Pakistan. Imran Khan, you handed over the country to the IMF for just $6 billion.”

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that that the International Monetary Fund package had been “rejected by the stock market.

Reacting to the agreement, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum said it was better for Prime Minister Imran Khan “to have committed suicide [making good on his promise] than to have agreed to the $6 billion deal” with the IMF.

Taking to Twitter, Aurangzeb addressed the premier directly. “Imran sahab, your incompetence and ineptitude have made the country a collateral for the IMF. You have handed over the country to the IMF for only $6 billion.

“All the relief for the poor has ended and the prices of gas, electricity, and food items are up,” she wrote. In a tweet, Marriyum said that the incumbent government had led the country to the “brink of [an] economic disaster” in just nine months.

Senior Pakistan People’s Party leader Khursheed Shah said, “Following the deal with the IMF, unbearable inflation will be seen in the country.”

“It seems that a tsunami of inflation will emerge out of the IMF bailout package,” said PPP’s Sherry Rehman and hoped that the ‘tsunami’ will not make the people slaves of the IMF.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman posted, “The journey from #TabdeeliSarkar to #GhulamiSarkar is now complete. Other Govts ran IMF programs but nothing like the creeping coup of the economy that’s been happening since new Govt came in.

“We will hang ourselves but never go to the IMF” ringing in all our ears.