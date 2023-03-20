IMF clears the air on speculations about Pakistan’s nuclear program

ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has dismissed all speculations for posing any condition related to Pakistan’s nuclear program amid talks for the revival of the stalled bailout package.

IMF representative to Pakistan Esther Perez Luiz issued a statement in which he categorically turned down ongoing speculations that the fund has pressurized Pakistan to limit its nuclear program during the talks for the ninth review.

Luiz said, “our discussions have exclusively focused on economic policies to solve Pakistan’s economic and balance of payments problems, in line with the IMF’s mandate for promoting macroeconomic and financial stability.”

She maintained that topic of Islamabad’s nuclear program was not a part of the talks, putting a lid on ongoing speculations.

Earlier this month, PPP leader and senator Raza Rabbani raised questions for delay in IMF package and mentioned that the upper house of parliament was neither before nor today been taken into confidence on what are the conditionalities of the IMF. PPP stalwart also maintained that question arises if the delay is being made to pressurise Pakistan to limit its nuclear program.

First, Senator Ishaq Dar responded to it, saying that there would be no compromise on the country’s nuclear and missile program and they are jealously guarded by the state.

US Centcom commander poses confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear capability

A top US General has expressed confidence in the command and control structure of Pakistan’s nuclear programme amid fears of political instability and economic meltdown.

“I am confident in their nuclear security procedures,” replied Commander of US Central Command General Michael E. Kurilla during a testimony before the Senate Arms Services Committee in the US.

He was responding to a question by a Senate member whether Pakistan’s nuclear programme was secure against the backdrop of ongoing political instability and economic crisis. The senator spoke about the political issues in Pakistan and sought to know the assessment of the CENTCOM chief.

“I deal with the military relationship there and I have a great relationship with the Chief of the Army Staff, General Munir,” General Kurilla said.