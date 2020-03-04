IMF chief for all-out offensive agaist coronavirus

Washington

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday called for an all-out, “no regrets” response to the new coronavirus epidemic which poses a “serious threat” to the global economy. “At a time of uncertainty… it is better to do more than to do not enough,” she said, warning that the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak will slow growth in the world economy to below the 2.9 percent posted last year. The epidemic “is no longer a regional issue, it is a global problem calling for global response,” Georgieva told reporters. The virus has shuttered factories, disrupted travel, infected over 93,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,200, mainly in China, while some countries are struggling to test for and contain the spread of the illness.