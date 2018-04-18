IMF boosts eurozone growth outlook

Brussels

The IMF on Tuesday slightly upgraded its growth outlook for the eurozone in 2018, saying that demand was stronger than expected as it continues its economic recovery despite the shock of Brexit.

The International Monetary Fund’s latest quarterly World Economic Outlook predicted growth of 2.4 percent this year for the 19-country area that uses the euro single currency, up 0.2 points from its January estimate.

It kept its 2019 prediction unchanged at 2.0 percent. The outlook reflected “stronger-than-expected domestic demand across the currency area, supportive monetary policy, and improved external demand prospects,” it said.

The Washington-based institution said the favourable monetary environment would last until inflation increases long-term towards the European Central Bank’s target of 2.0 percent. It estimated inflation would hit 1.5 percent in 2018 and 1.6 percent in 2019. It said reducing non-performing loans in particular was “essential for shedding crisis legacies.” —AFP