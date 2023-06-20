The International Monetary Fund Executive Board has issued meetings’ schedule till June 29 without Pakistan as the ninth review under the Extended Fund Facility programme still remains pending, sources said.

Sources privy to the development said the IMF had to meet for the release of $1.1 billion tranche under the 9th review of the EFF programme which is expiring on June 30. Pakistani authorities are optimistic that the fund will complete the ninth review before the deadline and the meeting for the release of the tranche to Pakistan can be summoned at any time.