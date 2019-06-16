Jamaat e Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the PTI-led government has inducted an IMF agent as Finance Advisor in place of an elected representative.

Addressing thousands of people joining Jamaat e Islami’s Awami march against price spiral, unemployment and IMF slavery at the Shahrah e Quaid e Azam, Ameer, JIP, Senator Sirajul Haq, announced that the party would hold such march in all big cities of the country.

He said the government had removed elected Finance Minister Asad Umar , inducted an IMF agent in his place and handed over to him the keys of the public exchequer as well.

Thousands of women and children also joined the march which began from the Masjid e Shuhada and terminated at Chairing cross where the JI addressed the crowd. The participants carried banners condemning the unending price spiral, ever increasing unemployment and the government decisions placing the homeland in IMF slavery.

JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem, JI deputy chiefs Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha and Abdul Ghaffar Aziz, were also present. JI Lahore chief Zikrullah Mujahid also addressed.

Sirajul Haq said that the next year budget had resulted in the raise in the prices of essential items, including pulses, Atta, sugar, cement and cooking oil and multiplied the miseries of the common man. The prices of medicines had also increased tremendously.

He said the JI could not remain silent on the indifference of the government to the hardships of the masses. It would organize the nation against injustice and oppression and launch a full-fledged movement for this purpose.—INP