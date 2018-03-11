IMDC organises hiking trip to promote health awareness

Staff Reporter

To promote Health awareness in the society, a hiking trip took place in Trial 3 at Margalla Hills, Is-lamabad. A large number of students, teachers, media professionals and members from different walk of life par-ticipated in the hiking trip. The aim of this activity was to improve health and reduce the risk of developing several diseases like diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

The first destination was Daman e Koh, after which hike started with full enthusiasm. Participants were so mes-merized with the sheer natural beauty of the trail and its surroundings. The participants trekked the trail, making their way through the rocks. The water bottles and refreshments helped them to balance themselves despite the dwelling energy and stamina. Plastic bags and gloves were handed to every participant for the collection of dispos-able garbage on the way up.

A small ceremony of the event was held highlighting the need to be kind and considerate toward the environment and health awareness. Furthermore, souvenir shields/certificates were presented to the representatives of the par-ticipating organizations.