IMC wins PAS award for Toyota Fortuner

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Indus Motor Company grabs the 8th PAS Awards for its Toyota Fortunerin the automotive and transportation category. This is the 2nd time IMC has received this award. IMC spokesman said, “Customers are the heart of all our efforts including our campaigns. Indus Motor Company is genuinely delighted with this achievement and overwhelming response,” he added. He added that the insight portrayed for the Fortuner campaign was to present it as a reward for hardwork and a symbol of success. The big idea was, Mr. Merit; the individuals who have had to work their way up the ladder of success and possess a continuous drive to do better. Hence the tagline, “Onwards It Is”. The campaign was recognized for its efforts by the PAS jury and appreciated at the event.