IMC wins MAP award

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Indus Motor Company (IMC) has been awarded with the Management Association of Pakistan’s (MAP) Corporate Excellence Award in the “Industrial Category” for demonstrating excellence in corporate management during the year 2017.

This is the 33rdMAP Corporate Excellence awards, aimed at acknowledging and honoring companies that exhibit outstanding performance and demonstrate progressive management practices. This year onwards, the award in the Industrial category is being named as the Amir S. Chinoy Corporate Excellence Award, to recognize the contributions made by Amir S. Chinoy towards Management Association of Pakistan.

IMC is one of the largest car manufacturers in Pakistan and one of the biggest tax contributors. This is the 3rd time IMC has won top ranked Corporate Excellence Award in overall industrial category.