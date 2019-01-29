IMC Wins Asian Champion Award

Staff Reporter

Karachi

IMC has been declared the Asia Champion of YOKOTEN in 2018. The company participated in the sixth cycle of Customer Satisfaction Kaizen Evolution (CSKE). The competition is hosted by Toyota Motor Asia Pacific (TMAP) every year and all affiliates from the Asia Pacific region take part in it. This year IMC won additional awards: the Most Improved and the Best Booth Exhibition awards along with the title of the Asian Champion. Commenting on the win, IMC Chief Executive Officer, Ali Asghar Jamali said, “I and all my colleagues here at IMC are elated that our company has been declared the Asia Champion of YOKOTEN – Expansion of Customer Satisfaction Kaizen Evolution (CSKE) in 2018. I congratulate all those who were responsible for this great success. Through CSKE, we share many improvements on kaizen ideas across our organization. We wish to achieve greater success in order to take IMC forward in the future.” Kaizen Team Leader Kamran Shaikh, who made it all possible has been working with the company for the past 11 years and has been a source of guidance for the younger lot. Also, Umair Yousuf and Rauha Rafiq are the young stars who bagged the other two awards. CSKE promotes a sense of healthy competition among distributors and is the most celebrated event of the year. The theme for CSKE 2017 was ‘Increase Customer Retention for After Sales Services at Dealerships in Pakistan.”

