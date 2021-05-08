IMC undertakes ramadan ration distribution for underprivileged communities

Committed to its resolve to support the Sustainable Development Goal 2 – Zero Hunger, Indus Motor Company (IMC) in partnership with the Saylani Welfare International Trust (SWT) distributed Ramadan food rations to the underprivileged communities under its flagship CSR initiative, Toyota Community Uplift Program.

The annual Ramadan campaign benefits families residing in goths (villages) neighbouring IMC at Karachi. This year the Company has expanded its outreach to around 1,200 destitute families residing in six villages.

The Toyota Community Uplift Program, supports the less privileged communities through several regular services such as food distribution, medical and psychiatric camps, targeting families in villages as aforesaid.Sharing his thoughts, the Company’s Chief Executive Ali Asghar Jamali said.

The COVID-19 continues to ravage the country and especially during these trying times it is our social, moral and religious obligation to step up and support our people in the best possible way. Our collaboration with Saylani Welfare Trust goes back many years and I must commend its management for all the work it does with selfless passion.”

The Toyota Goth Education Program is another facet of the Community Uplift Program which provides full financial support for elementary and secondary school education to out-of-school children from economically disadvantaged communities living in villages neighbouring IMC.