IMC to support Saadi Abbas for Tokyo Olympic Games

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Indus Motors Company (IMC) will support Saadi Abbas Jalbani, a local karate athlete with over 13 Asian honours to his name, to represent Pakistan in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. This initiative is taken under the company’s global ‘Start Your Impossible’ initiative campaign that reflects the Olympic and Paralympic Spirit of Encouragement, Challenge and Progress. According to a statement issued by the company, Saadi Abbas Jalbani hailing from a small town of Karachi, Lyari, has risen sharply to become the first South Asian to win Asian Karatedo Championship.

