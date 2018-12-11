IMC pledges Rs100m for dams

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Indus Motor Company Limited has pledged Rs.100 million to the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister’s Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund to avert the looming water crisis in Pakistan.

The first tranche of 20 million has been presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Chairman Indus Motor Company Mr. Ali S. Habib and Chief Executive Officer, IMC, Ali Asghar Jamali, while meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, presented the cheque and lauded the Supreme Court’s noble initiative. Chairman IMC said, “As a Pakistani, it is our responsibility to play our role in the betterment of our country. The construction of these dams will produce low cost electricity which will ultimately reduce dependency on thermal power generation. More importantly, it will reduce the oil import bill and put Pakistan on the road to self-sustenance.”

Share on: WhatsApp