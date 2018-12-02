‘IMC holds ‘Career Day Activity ‘

Staff Reporter

Indus Motor Company held a career day drive activity with Toyota Technical Education Program (T-TEP) students / graduates (Auto & Diesel) at St. Patrick’s Institute of Science and Technology.

T-TEP is Toyota global’s program started in 1970’s under which Toyota Motor Corporation supports its worldwide distributors to train and develop human resource in their local community by establishing a long term affiliation with running vocational institutes.

Following the suit, IMC is running T-TEP in Pakistan to train youth and manpower. Till now, IMC has provided financial support of more than 74.6 million PKR to our 4 T-TEP institutes in terms of trainings, tools and equipment and other development activities.

Chief Executive IMC Ali Asghar Jamali said, “The main objectives of T-TEP are service to society by familiarize young generation with the latest automobile technology and to create employment opportunities, since the beginning of T-TEP in 2000, we have successfully invested more than 950 Thousand man hours, graduating 4,397 students successfully.

