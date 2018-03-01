IMC committed to promote indigenous resources

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Pakistan Auto Parts Show (PAPS), a premier annual auto industry event will be held in Expo Centre Lahore from 2nd March 2017.

Indus Motor Company Limited, (IMC), the manufacturer and distributor of Toyota vehicles and a leading patron of PAPS is a regular participant at the event and is participating as the diamond sponsor.

Sr. Director IMC, Mr. Tariq Ahmed Khan said, “Supporting PAPS is in line with IMC’s vision to support local allied industries. We are continuously working on localization and transfer of technology to local vendors. PAPS is also a good platform to educate key stakeholders about the industry in details.

IMC is fully committed to localization process and has already developed more than 50 vendors and has arranged for several technical assistance agreements for transfer of technology,’ added Tariq.

IMC is showcasing the locally manufactured New Fortuner and Hilux Revo and a special cut body of Corolla will also be displayed to highlight the localized parts. Cut body will facilitate the visitors to analyze the quality and efficacy of localized components used in cars which are at par with international standards.

It is to be noted that more than 200auto industry representatives will be showcasing their products in the Auto Show.

The exhibition is expected to attract a huge number of visitors from parts manufacturers, component suppliers, auto lovers and affluent automobile buyers to get a glimpse of the latest models from the world’s leading automakers in the motorcycle, three wheeler, car, tractor, trucks and buses segments.