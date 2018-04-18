IMC clean Karachi campaign

Staff Reporter

Indus Motor Company (IMC) initiated a Clean-drive campaign across the city of Karachi in part-nership with Society for “I Am Karachi” (IAK). Spread over four months, the drive aims not only to clean Karachi but to bring citizens together to foster a sense of civic responsibility, ownership and unity among the Karachiites for keeping their city clean and litter-free.

The drive was initiated of an opening ceremony from the Umair Memorial Football Ground in Steel Town which was attended by members of IMC, IAK, civil society, and the local community.

The spirit shared by IMC at the ceremony was one which goes beyond producing cars. IMC be-lieves in playing a leading role in retaining the cities of Pakistan and partnering with local communities to make our cities better, cleaner and vibrant places to live.

Through this clean drive, IMC aims to share its Toyota philosophies that have made the company successful, with the local communities. One such concept is the 5S principles. These principles and concepts can be applied by citizens to every task that they do to become more efficient and deliver quality results while maintaining cleanliness and becoming more organized.

In his address, Feroz Khan, Executive Commit-tee Member, Society for ‘I Am Karachi’, said the Society is a city-wide platform that aims to create a counter-narrative message of hope, pride and own-ership against .