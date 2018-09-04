IMC becomes official women leaders partner in Markhor

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Indus Motor Company (IMC) will serve as the official Women Leaders Partner in the upcoming youth leadership conference Markhor 2018 to be held in Mukshpuri, Nathiagali this week.

The five-day conference will be held under the theme ‘Rise with the Sun.’ It will bring together 100 participants from Pakistan and other countries in South Asia on a rigorous training platform, focused on instilling the Markhor Spirit amongst the youth. The Markhor Spirit signifies the ability to go beyond one’s limits and achieve the unachievable.

The conference is being organized by Youth Impact (YI), a non-profit organization committed to develop leadership potential in the youth, with the support of several corporate sponsors.

10 female delegates in the conference will be fully sponsored by IMC to encourage female participation in this leadership conference and facilitate women empowerment. The females, aged between 17 and 24, hail from cities such as Gawadar, Chakwal and Gilgit, among others.

CEO of Indus Motor Company, Ali Asghar Jamali said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Youth Impact for yet another Markhor conference this year with the ambition to encourage women empowerment and leadership. Some 10 female students are being sponsored for the conference, which is double the number of delegates we had sponsored last year.”

He added that IMC’s collaboration with Markhor 2018 supports the company’s commitment to United Nations Sustainability Development Goal 5 of gender equality by empowering women. “The challenging conference will serve as a means for young Pakistani women to enhance their self-awareness and will empower them to function with a renewed sense of confidence, competence and character. With these character traits and a fueled passion to Start Their Impossible, these women will be able to make a sustainable impact on our society.”

IMC’s contribution to Markhor supports Toyota’s Global ‘Start Your Impossible’ campaign that demonstrates values of humility, hard work and never giving up with the aim to create a more inclusive and sustainable society where everyone can challenge their impossible to achieve their dreams. IMC encourages gender diversity in its employee base and ensures equal compensation and opportunities. The purpose is to take this beyond the walls of IMC and to embed within the community a sense of gender equality.

The Markhor 2018 program entails physically challenging tasks along with keynote speaker sessions by international and local social, public and corporate leaders.

