Imarat Group of Companies hosts Group Annual Dinner 2020

The Imarat Group of Companies hosted the Annual Appreciation Dinner 2020, to celebrate the milestones achieved by the teams.

The prestigious attendees of the ceremony included Chairman Imarat Group, CEO Graana.com Mr. Shafiq Akbar, and President IIPS Advisory Board Lt. Gen (R) Haroon Aslam, along with Group Directors Mr. Farhan Javed, Mr. Shajeel E. Ahmer, Mr. Arslan Javed, and Mr. Taimoor Abbasi.

The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the national anthem of Pakistan.

Taking the stage to celebrate the success of the group because of its employees, Chairman Imarat Group, Mr. Shafiq Akbar said; “No great achievement is possible without persistent hard work and collective team effort.

Today we are gathered to celebrate the achievements of all our employees. I congratulate you all on this well-deserved success.”