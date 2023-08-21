ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court in the federal capital on Monday sent Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir and human rights activist Imaan Mazari into police custody on a three-day physical remand in a sedition case.

Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain approved the remand after both were presented before court in the case.

Police had sought a 10-day physical remand of the suspects in the case to complete interrogation.

Ali Wazir and Iman Mazari were booked under terrorism and sedition charges over controversial speech at PTM’s public rally in Islamabad.

A day earlier, Human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari was arrested from her residence in Islamabad during the wee hours of Sunday morning by capital police.

In a statement, the Islamabad police spokesperson said that the authorities wanted both of them as part of ongoing investigations. “All actions will be executed according to the law,” said a police spokesperson.

The spokesperson further said that only the police departments’ statements about the arrest should be considered correct.

Meanwhile, her mother and former federal minister Dr Shireen Mazari has claimed that policewomen “in plain clothes” had broken into their residence and taken her daughter away.

She claimed the authorities also took away their security cameras, Imaan’s laptop and cellphone. Moreover, former Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Wazir was also arrested from Islamabad.

When Iman was brought to the court, she hugged her mother and told her that she is on hunger strike against the police action.

She further said that police did not ask him any question during the investigation.