Iman Hussain gives lesson never to surrender to tyranny forces: President, PM

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is a lesson for everyone to never refrain from fighting against terrorism, extremism and intolerant ideology and emphasized on promoting affinity and brotherhood. ‘Let us pledge on this day to take solid steps in light of ‘Uswah-e-Shabbiri’ which ensures respect for mankind, solidarity of democracy and calls for promoting Islamic values for the development and prosperity of the country,’ the President said in a message to the nation on Youm-e-Ashura on 10th Muharram.

President Dr Arif Alvi said the Youm-e-Ashur reminds us of the great sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala which were rendered for upholding the supremacy of truth and Islam. ‘The incident of martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) acts as a source of guidance for Muslims to not to refrain even from laying down their lives while fighting the elements of oppression and tyranny,’ he said. The President said it is a day when the Imam’s family sacrificed their lives in the battle between truth and falsehood and made the lesson of Karbala as a beacon of light for entire humanity in general and for the Muslim Ummah in particular.

‘The Karbala incident teaches us the significance of sacrifice in way to attainment of greater objectives. This is the act of staying strong on the righteous path which the history has regarded as ‘Uswah-e-Shabbiri’,’ he said. Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that in view of immense challenges faced by the country, the need for getting united and promoting the spirit of sacrifice has become manifold, so as to counter the nefarious designs of enemies.

‘This is the need of the hour and is linked with our very own existence, stability and prosperity,’ the Prime Minister said in his message to nation on ‘Youm-e-Ashur’ on Muharram 10th. The Prime Minister said the 10th Muharram ul Haram, known as the ‘Ashura Day’, reminds the great sacrifice by Imam for upholding the sanctity of Islam. He said the incident of Karbala gives a lesson about being ever-ready to offer sacrifice for the attainment of greater objectives.

‘Being steadfast while upholding the truth is a mission and one should never refrain from offering even the biggest kind of sacrifice,’ he said. Imran Khan mentioned that history remembers the act of Imam as Uswah-e-Shabbiri, which gives the great message to remain undeterred while upholding truth. He said the incident of Karbala is the historic battle between truth and falsehood that took place on 10th Muharram, however emphasized that the battle between truth and evil even existed today.

‘Hazrat Imam proved with his immortal sacrifice that whenever such a situation takes place, truth always makes a lasting success. This example of steadfastness and persistence is a guiding principle for our lives,’ he said. The prime minister said, ‘On this day, we should not only remember the Uswah-e-Hussain, but also make sincere efforts to reform our lives in accordance with his golden principles.’

