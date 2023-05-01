Iman Ali divides netizens with her ‘funny’ Karachi accent

KARACHI – Pakistani actor and model Iman Ali is known for her stunning looks and impeccable fashion sense and she is also a force to reckon with.

The Tich Button star, who is known for her witty behavior, recently appeared on Nida Yasir’s show and garnered unwanted attention by mimicking the dialect of Karachi residents. A clip doing rounds on the internet shows Iman attending Nida Yasir’s Eid program with Sonya Hussyn and Humayun Saeed.

Out of the blue, Iman Ali mimicked residents of port city which divides social media users as some find it funny while others called it offensive.

Social Media Reactions

Lahore wali rocked, Karachi wali shocked 😂🤣 Iman Ali is nothing but love♥️ pic.twitter.com/vQ4o2UbfzK — Asma Khan (@AsmaHumairKhan) April 29, 2023

Iman Ali also likes Yakhni Pulao and Aalu Gosht. Common W. pic.twitter.com/4dcD4WSppH — A (@Anossid) April 29, 2023

Iman Ali cracks a joke

Whole Karachi twitter: pic.twitter.com/AQXJnx4P55 — Senior Tweep ⭐ ⭐ (@AngryRedd) April 30, 2023

The entire 230 million people of Pakistan are defending Iman Ali's casual racism. pic.twitter.com/mtUpGZjt8Y — راشـد (@fumblecrest) April 30, 2023

The people trying for last 3 days to cancel Iman Ali for being real, go get a life.She's only one in Pakistan who rejected the big offers from Hollywood and bollywood and yes She's the most beautiful woman of Asia 💞💞💞❤ pic.twitter.com/aceWdR1Nr8 — Mahnoor Murtaza (@MahnoorMurtaza_) May 1, 2023

Whole kiranchi twitter right now:

Ama iman ali k khilaf tweet kariyo. pic.twitter.com/7zwpt387bI — Senior Tweep ⭐ ⭐ (@AngryRedd) April 30, 2023

For the unversed, Karachi is a metropolis with diverse cultures inhabited in its lap and Urdu being the national language is spoken by most of the people but it’s dialect varies.