Iman Ali divides netizens with her ‘funny’ Karachi accent

By
Web Desk (Lahore)
-
34

KARACHI – Pakistani actor and model Iman Ali is known for her stunning looks and impeccable fashion sense and she is also a force to reckon with.

The Tich Button star, who is known for her witty behavior, recently appeared on Nida Yasir’s show and garnered unwanted attention by mimicking the dialect of Karachi residents. A clip doing rounds on the internet shows Iman attending Nida Yasir’s Eid program with Sonya Hussyn and Humayun Saeed.

Out of the blue, Iman Ali mimicked residents of port city which divides social media users as some find it funny while others called it offensive.

Social Media Reactions

For the unversed, Karachi is a metropolis with diverse cultures inhabited in its lap and Urdu being the national language is spoken by most of the people but it’s dialect varies.

Iman Aly, calls herself ‘khusra’, showing insensitivity to trans people

