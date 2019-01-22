Imam Zainul Abidin conference held at RAC

Rawalpindi

Markazi Imam Hussain Council in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) arranged Imam Zainul Abidin conference here on Tuesday.

The conference was presided over by Dr Ghazafar Mehdi. The speakers of the conference paid rich tribute to Hazrat Imam Zainul Abidin.

On the occasion, Allama Akhtar Abbas, Allama Mufti Zahoor Ullah Hashmi, Allama Ayaz Zaheer Hashmi, Allama Dr Hussain Ahmed, Barrister Rubab Mehdi,Malaika Kazmi, Allama Karamat Ali Qadari, Raja Wajahat Ali, Syed Raza kazmi and Sabtain Raza Lodhiand others addressed the conference.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp