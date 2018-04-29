Imam top scorer as Pakistan all out for 168 against Kent

Canterbury

Imam-ul-Haq top scored with 61 as Pakistan were bowled out for 168 on the first day of their tour opener against Kent at Canterbury on Saturday.

Left-hander Imam, the 22-year-old nephew of chief selector and former Test batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq, resisted with 61 off 111 balls while Hasan Ali contributed 24 off 11 balls in the tourists’ unimpressive start to their tour of England, Ireland and Scotland.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss on an overcast morning and chose to bat in the four-day fixture.

Openers Sami Aslam and Azhar Ali started steadily before Azhar (15), going for a booming drive, was clean bowled by Will Gidman.

And 28 for one became 28 for two when Aslam (13) was lbw to Harry Podmore. Gidman also had Haris Sohail lbw for five in a miserly return of two for 16 in eight overs.

Uncapped at Test level, Imam – who made a century on his one-day international debut against Sri Lanka in October – hit nine 4s in his innings before falling lbw to Gidman.

Gidman led the wickets tally for Kent with five for 47.

After this match, Pakistan face Northamptonshire before providing the opposition for Ireland´s inaugural Test, in Malahide, from May 11-15.

They then return across the Irish Sea for a two-Test series against England.—Agencies