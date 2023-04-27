Pakistan cricket team’s opening batter Imam ul Haq has once again stressed the importance of team results instead of individual records against New Zealand during the ODI series.

Imam made his feelings known during a press conference ahead of the first match between the two teams at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

I do not have a plan for a personal record but as you know if we beat New Zealand 5-0 we will top the ODI rankings and I have always thought that it’s a team game, the 27-year-old was quoted as saying.

I am on third in individual batting rankings and Babar is at number one, but our team is not on number one spot, which is not a good thing to me, he added.

He went on to share his vision of whitewashing New Zealand in order to help Pakistan achieve the no1 ranking in the world.

If we win the series by 5-0, the collective confidence that we will get will be more important than personal records, he said.

Pakistan currently sits 5th in the ODI rankings list with Australia occupying the top spot.

Imam and the whole Green Shirts squad will be hoping not to repeat the same mistakes against New Zealand as in the T20 series which ended 2-2 despite Pakistan being in a dominant position for much of the series.