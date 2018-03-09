Imam of Kaaba arrives

Spokesman of Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith has said that Imame-Kaaba Dr Saleh Bin Mohammad Aal-e-Talib, who arrived here on Wednesday, will attend a two-day Ittehad-e-Ummat and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Conference on Thursday.

Talking to media spokesman Dr Rana Tanveer said that Imam-e-Kaaba will be the guest of honour in the conference being held from March 8 to 9, 2018.

The Conference will be presided over by Federal Minister for Communication Dr. Hafiz Abdul Karim. He said that conference is being organized by the Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith at Kala Shah Kaku.

Imam-e-Kaaba Dr Saleh Bin Mohammad Aal-e-Talib will lead Isha prayer on Thursday and Jumma prayer at the venue of the conference, he added.—APP

